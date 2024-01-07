Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

