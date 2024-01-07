Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

