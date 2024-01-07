Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

