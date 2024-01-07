iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

