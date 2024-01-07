iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.