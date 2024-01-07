Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Polaris by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 5.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

