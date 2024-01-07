iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

