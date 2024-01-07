Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $744,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJT opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

