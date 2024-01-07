Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.