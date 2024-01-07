Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

