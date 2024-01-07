Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.