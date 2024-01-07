Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

