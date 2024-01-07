Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

