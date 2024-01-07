Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

