Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 155.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

