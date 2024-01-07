Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $540.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

