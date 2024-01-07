Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

