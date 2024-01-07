Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
