Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 8,683 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

