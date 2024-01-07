Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 304,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

ABR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

