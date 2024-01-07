Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

