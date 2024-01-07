Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.