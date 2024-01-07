British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.