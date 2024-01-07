Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
