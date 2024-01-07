Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 18,350 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period.

UYLD opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

