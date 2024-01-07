Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 86,071 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

