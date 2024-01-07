KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,094 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

