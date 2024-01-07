Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 3,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.