Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

