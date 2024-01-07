Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 19,174.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,622,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

