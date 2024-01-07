Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.