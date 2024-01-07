Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.