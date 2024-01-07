Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

ROBO stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

