Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $736,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $116.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

