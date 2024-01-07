Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xtant Medical worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.37. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Xtant Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Xtant Medical



Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

