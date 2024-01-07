Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioVie by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Trading Up 2.4 %

BioVie stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioVie

BioVie Profile

(Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.