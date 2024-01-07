Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

