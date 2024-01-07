Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,764,277 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 11.78% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $61,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.30 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

