Invesco LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invesco LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

TGT opened at $140.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

