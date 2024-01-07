DEI One Day Volume Reaches $114.90 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $153.81 million and approximately $114.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00148418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

