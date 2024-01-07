Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $743,455.04

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $743,455.04 and $2,619.66 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

