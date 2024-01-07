Prom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.30 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00011957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.77 or 1.00063173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011421 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00180035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.30146981 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,806,604.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

