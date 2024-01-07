Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $1.28

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $121.50 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Liquity Token Profile
Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,815,604 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.
