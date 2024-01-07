Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $18.49 billion and approximately $15,091.08 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,376,128,319 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,513,698,485.298 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.52717478 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $16,202.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

