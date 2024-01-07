eCash Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. eCash has a market capitalization of $652.58 million and $8.79 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,132.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.00534635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00176424 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,600,467,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,600,442,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

