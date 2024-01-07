BinaryX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,467.55 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $29.61 or 0.00067296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $143.56 million and approximately $7,467.55 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
