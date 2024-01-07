Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.92

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.92 and traded as high as C$134.80. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$134.63, with a volume of 3,475,584 shares.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.91. The firm has a market cap of C$189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5616911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

