Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Equifax worth $94,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average of $206.69. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

