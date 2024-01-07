Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,682,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $74,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,255,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

