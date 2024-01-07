5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as high as C$3.62. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 35,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.45.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2883295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

